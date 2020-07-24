Kanye West’s Tweets Should Not Be Dismissed As Crazy’ – Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian’s ex, Blac Chyna has come to Kanye West’s defense and said his tweets calling out his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner should not be dismissed as crazy.

Chyna, who is involved in a lawsuit with Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family over the cancellation of E!’s “Rob & Chyna,” is speaking out after Kanye’s Twitter tirade where he referred to Kris Jenner as Kris Jong-Un

Chyna said in a statement via her attorney, Lynne Ciani: “Chyna of course wants her daughter Dream’s ‘Uncle Kanye’ to get whatever help he needs. However, Chyna does not want all of his recent statements regarding his mother-in-law summarily dismissed as ‘crazy’ as some people apparently would like to do.”

The statement adds that Chyna “vehemently disagrees” with West’s statements that “slavery was a choice” and that Harriet Tubman “never freed slaves”. However, she maintained the rapper’s comments regarding his mother-in-law “should not be entirely ignored” based on her ”negative” experience working with Kris Jenner.