Kanye West Threatens To Spill ‘Kardashian Family Secrets’

Embattled rapper, Kanye West is threatening to unleash the Kardashian family secrets live on Twitter if they attempt to stage an intervention amid his public meltdown.

According to The Sun, a source has claimed Kanye who suffers from bipolar disorder – has allegedly told his wife that ‘if the Kardashian family try and stage an intervention he’ll live stream it on Twitter and ‘show the world the truth’.’

The source claims: ‘He’s acting extremely paranoid and seems convinced Kim and Kris Jenner are ‘out to get him,’ adding: ‘He’s warned Kim that he knows the family ‘secrets’ and will put them all out there.’

‘There’s a lot that isn’t on the reality show – feuds, secret celebrity hookups, surgery, financial deals, and rows within the family.’

The source concludes: ‘But Kim’s only concern at this stage is getting Kanye help and protecting their children. She’s very worried.’

During his Twitter rants this week, Kanye, 43, in one of his posts, alleged that his wife Kim, 39, and mother-in-law Kris Jenner, 64, had tried to get doctors to hospitalize him following his rants on Twitter. The rapper also claimed that he had been ‘trying to get divorced’ from Kim after she met with rapper Meek Mill for Prison reform.