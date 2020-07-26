Kanye West Submits Self For Medical Help After Apologizing To Kim

Kanye West was spotted at a hospital in Wyoming after apologising to his wife Kim Kardashian for ‘going public’ with their private matter, TMZ reports.

On Saturday afternoon, the rapper, 43, was pictured entering the Cody Regional Health to treat his anxiety.

According to TMZ, West stayed inside the hospital for about ten minutes but got uncomfortable by the crowd and left before he could get any treatment done.

The publication also said Kanye invited four paparazzi inside his home after the ambulance left. He made them wait for two hours before coming to meet them for a few minutes.

The rapper reportedly told the photographers to let him “control the narrative.” After that, the press people were escorted out.