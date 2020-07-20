Kanye West Cries At Presidential Rally; Says He Almost Aborted His First Child

US rapper, Kanye West got really emotional at his first-ever presidential rally in South Carolina on Sunday.

The rapper broke down in tears as he spoke about abortion during the rally.

The ‘Ye’ crooner recounted how his parents thought about aborting him.

“My dad wanted to abort me. My mum saved my life. There would’ve been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” West said.

At one point, the rapper teared up when he began talking about his wife, Kim Kardashian and how he almost pushed her to abort their first child, North.

“In the bible it says thou shalt not kill,” he began to describe. “I remember when my girlfriend [at the time] called me screaming and crying… . And I just thought to myself, ‘Please don’t tell me I gave Kim Kardashian AIDS.'”

“Then, she said, ‘I’m pregnant’ and I said, ‘Yes.’ …. she said ‘No.’ She was crying… [and] said she had to go to the doctor,” he continued.

“And for one month, and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child,” he added.

The rapper further explained that;

“Kim “had pills in her hand.” He shared, “You know, these pills you take it and it’s a wrap—the baby is gone.”

West said he and his wife both had a revelation and decided they wanted to keep the child.

In his words;

“I said, ‘We are going to have this child.’ I know people who are 50 years old who don’t have a child,” Kanye expressed, getting emotional. “So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to.”

“She stood up and she protected that child,” he added with tears streaming down his face.

West also sparked outrage at the event when he uttered a controversial remark about Harriet Tubman, the anti-slavery activist, who made 13 missions rescuing around 70 slaves including family and friends.

Watch the video below: