Kanye West Bows Out Of US Presidential Race

Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of the U.S. presidential race less than two weeks after announcing his intention to run for president.

According to a report in New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, West hired campaign staff who were looking into getting his name listed as a third-party candidate in Florida and several other states, but the team has now been told the bid is off.

Steve Kramer, an election strategist hired by West to focus on getting his name on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina, told the publication that ‘he’s out’ of the 2020 race.

Kramer admitted that his bid was serious and there were 180 people working in the ground in Florida before they decided to call off the effort.

The election strategist didn’t specify West’s reasons for allegedly withdrawing, , but said he’d “let [Intelligencer] know what I know once I get all our stuff cancelled.”