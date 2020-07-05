Kanye West Announces He’s Running For President

American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, announced that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to President Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former vice-president Joe Biden.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag “#2020VISION”.

West’s Saturday night post instantly went viral, with more than 100,000 retweets within the first hour. West has 29.3 million followers on Twitter.

See His Post Here: