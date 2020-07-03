Kanu Nwankwo Celebrates 17 Years Anniversary With Wife (Photo)

Former Super Eagles player, Kanu Nwankwo is celebrating seventeen years in marriage with his wife, Amara.

Taking to Instagram, the football star shared how much fun Amara has brought to his life as he celebrated her.

The couple were seen loved up in a photo he shared on his Instagram page.

Sharing on Instagram, the striker wrote in part: “17 years strong 💪🏽 🙏 Happy Anniversary wifey. @amarakanu I love ❤️ you. You are what your name is Amara Gods’ gift and I thank God my dream came true. Cheers to an amazing future…”

See His Post: