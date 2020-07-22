Kano Cancels Sallah Festivities Over COVID-19 Pandemic

The Kano state government on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the forthcoming Sallah festival for Muslims in the state in order to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, made this known while briefing newsmen at the government house.

However, he said congregational prayers can hold across the state provided strict observance of safety protocols are adhered to.

Read Also: Buhari Bars Govt Officials, Others From Paying Sallah Homage

He said, “All the five Emirs in the state would go to the Eid Prayer Ground in their respective domains in motor vehicles, while there would be no visit to Shettima House, gathering for Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa and other traditional outings in the Emirates,” the commissioner said.

“Government would assist in the provision of safety materials that included face masks and hand sanitizers as well as ensure strict observance of social distancing at the praying grounds.”