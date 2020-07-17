Juliet Ibrahim Lists Ten Things She Can’t Live Without (Video)

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, in a recent YouTube video, listed ten essential items which she requires to stay alive.

The movie star mentioned that she can’t live without her sex toys, ventolin inhaler, and allergy pills among others.

In her words;

“Allergy pills are Loratadine or Claritin. I take these because I suffer a lot from allergy reactions. When I inhale smoke, dust, or I’m in a very stuffy place, I tend to react. I start sneezing,” she said.

“Even when it’s cold and my nose dries up or I’m in the winter, I tend to have issues. So many other things I react to. So allergy pills are a must-have for me. They’re always in my bag when I travel.

“Another essential thing I can’t live without is ventolin inhaler. I use it because I’m asthmatic. It must always be on me ’cause you can never tell when one can react to something. It’s a necessity.

“As a single lady, this little rabbit of mine is a nice companion to have. He does the work; the single ladies would know. It keeps me company.”

Watch the video below: