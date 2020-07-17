Jude Okoye, Wife, Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary

Music executive, Jude Okoye, and wife, Ifeoma Okoye, are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today July 17.

The couple who got married in 2014 has been blessed with two children in their marriage.

Ifeoma took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband who also did the same.

On her Instagram, she wrote: ”6 years already??? Time flies when you are truly having the time of your life.. cheers to many more years of undiluted love and friendship.. I love you baby” Jude, responding to her post, wrote: ”HAPPY 6th SWEETHEART”

See Photos Here: