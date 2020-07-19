Johnny Drille Laments As ‘Animals’ Keep Interrupting His Making Of A Hit Song

Popular Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille has shared with fans just what has interfered in his making of a ‘hit song’

According to the singer, some birds who want to be heard so badly had interrupted him in the recording process.

However, the singer went further to share that he recorded their sounds even as he named them.

READ ALSO – SPOTLIGHT: A Look At 90’s Born Artist, Johnny Drille

Sharing on Instagram the singer wrote: “Frogs have now joined. They’ll do the backup vocals. Hit song in the making. Watch out!”

See His Post Here: