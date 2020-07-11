JJC Skillz Showers Encomium On Wife, Funke Akindele

Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz, recently took to his Instagram page to shower encomium on his actress wife, Funke Akindele.

The singer wrote;

“AFRICAN SUPERWOMAN @funkejenifaakindele You never TRY. It’s either you DO or DON’T. Your DRIVE is the motivation for the Ambitious. Your FAITH is strength to the hopeless. Your life is a TESTIMONY. Work Hard/Pray Hard & All your dreams will come true. You’re a blessing to this generation, my love. A Leader, Mother, Wife, Philanthropist, Actor, Writer, Director. God is your strength & will continue to abide with you.”



See his post below: