‘Jheri Curling Hair Is Unscriptural’, Omokri Replies Okotie

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has written to the senior pastor of Household of God christian ministries, Chris Okotie that Jheri Curling hair is unscriptural.

Omokri made the comment via his official Twitter handle in response to the cleric’s stand that holding church services online is not scriptural.

Read Also: Chris Okotie Joins Conspiracy Theorists, Says Bill Gates Leading Agenda To Destabilise The World With Covid-19

The popular commentator further tackled the cleric by arguing that Even meeting in a church building is unscriptural as early Christians met in each other’s homes.

He tweeted,

Dear Pastor Kris,

Jheri curling hair is unscriptural (1 Corinthians 11:14), yet, you have been jheri curling your hair even before I was born. Even meeting in a church building is unscriptural. Early Christians met in each other’s homes (Rom 16:5)