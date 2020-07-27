James Brown Laments As Trolls Compare Him To Fish (Photo)

Nigerian cross-dresser, James Brown, has taken to social media to lament as internet trolls keep comparing him to fishes.

The cross-dresser who tapped into the spotlight after an altercation with the police over alleged homosexuality has definitely gotten the attention of many Nigerians.

However, with fame comes the trolling. James, in addressing the trolls shared that those comparing him to fishes are frustrated people.

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote in part: “Hey durlings, I hate the way you people compare me with (Fish Emoji) is not proper…”

See His Post Here: