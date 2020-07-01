Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Having Affair With August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith says claims made by singer August Alsina that the two had an affair that was green-lit by her husband, Will Smith, are a total lie.

August recently sat down with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee to talk about his new album, “The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy” … but the interview quickly took a turn, with him claiming he had been in a relationship with Jada after being introduced to her by her son, Jaden, in 2015, and, according to him, it lasted quite some time.

Alsina was emotional as he explained how Jada is the only person he’s ever loved, and how he devoted himself to her and poured himself into their relationship for many years.

However, Jada’s representatives, speaking to TMZ, was quick to denounce his claims, saying it was “absolutely not true!!!”