Jada Pinkett Confirms Relationship With August Alsina While She Was Separated From Will Smith (Video)

Actress, Jada Pinkett Smith has finally addressed the scandalous headlines involving singer, August Alsina on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk.

While sitting across her husband for a tell-all conversation, the actress confirmed that she was romantically linked to the singer about 4½ years ago but she was separated from her husband, Will Smith during that period.

Information Nigeria recalls August Alsina caused a stir after he revealed that he dated Jada and he purportedly received her husband’s “blessing.”

The 48-year-old said she and her husband were having problems.

“I was done with you,” Will said.

“You kicked me to the curb,” Jada replied.

According to the actress, they met August through their son, Jaden, and he was ‘really sick’.

In her words;

“And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.

“The outpouring for him from our family was initially about his health,”

“We found all those different resources to help pull him through and from there you and I were going through a very difficult time.”

Will then asked his wife to open up about what exactly happened and she said;

“As time went on, I got into a different type of entanglement with August.”

The mother-of-two also said that her husband never granted them the permission to have an affair, saying she was the person who had to allow anything to happen.

“The only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself.

“But what August was probably trying to communicate because I could see how he could see it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he wanted to make it clear he’s not a homewrecker because he’s not,” she added.

Speaking about the type of ‘entanglement’ she was in, Jada said, “It was a relationship, absolutely.”

“I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realised that you can’t find happiness outside yourself,”she continued.

Watch the video clip below: