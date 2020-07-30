Iyabo Ojo Acquires Palatial House In Lekki (Photo)

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has left her fans in awe as she acquired a palatial house in Lekki, a choice area in Lagos state.

The actress’ daughter, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo shared the news via Instagram page on Wednesday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Priscilla uploaded a photo of the luxurious building situated in the high brow area with a caption which reads;

“Whoshhhhhhhhhhhhhhh 🥺🎉CONGRATULATIONS on your brand newww house mama I’m sooooo happyyyyy @iyaboojofespris you deserve it!!!!!!. I can finally say we have a 🏡💃🏼“



See the post below: