Iyabo Ojo Acquires Palatial House In Lekki (Photo)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla
Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has left her fans in awe as she acquired a palatial house in Lekki, a choice area in Lagos state.

The actress’ daughter, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo shared the news via Instagram page on Wednesday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Priscilla  uploaded a photo of the luxurious building situated in the high brow area with a caption which reads;

“Whoshhhhhhhhhhhhhhh 🥺🎉CONGRATULATIONS on your brand newww house mama I’m sooooo happyyyyy @iyaboojofespris you deserve it!!!!!!. I can finally say we have a 🏡💃🏼“

Read Also: Bobrisky Warns Detractors; Says He Identifies With Both Genders

See the post below:

Priscilla’s post
Priscilla’s post
Photo of the building
Photo of the building

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here