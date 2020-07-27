Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh have revealed that she has forgiven her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress made this known during an Instagram live chat with journalist, Dele Momodu on Sunday.

Dikeh revealed that she has pardoned her ex-husband for the sake of their child, King Andre as she pointed out the importance of forgiveness.

The movie star also revealed that she has rejected some roles in movies so she doesn’t get stereotyped and she spoke about her clash with the law enforcement agents in Dubai in 2019.

I've forgiven my ex-husband for the sake of my son — Tonto Dikeh.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the actress still reiterated the reasons she forgave her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress wrote;

”YES, I SAID WHAT I SAID..

I forgive every single person who tried to hurt me(Knowingly and Unknowingly).

I deserve all the good things of life so yes I do accept the gift of forgiveness..

Yes you may not DESERVE/Or asked for my forgiveness but I’m giving it anyways not for your sake but FOR MY GROWTH..

Because I love myself so much, I am giving myself a chance to also be forgiven by my Heavenly Father!!

Ooo No I AINT asking for forgiveness in return, NEVER EVER WILL..

I am doing the right thing just for ME PERIOD!!

ALTHOUGH MY FORGIVENESS DONT MEAN I AM STUPID, NOT ALL FORGIVENESS NEEDS RECONNECTIONS..“

See her post: