It’s Long Overdue For Psquare To Win Grammy: Maduagwu

By
Michael Isaac
-
Uche Maduagwu
Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche  Maduagwu, has sent a piece of advice to separated Nigerian singers and brothers Peter and Paul Okoye.

According to Maduagwu, the sure way for the brothers to win a Grammy is by reuniting as a band.

Peter and Paul Okoye went there separate ways following a drama that ensued in their family and career.

Sharing on Instagram, the actor wrote in part: “#PeterOkoye and #PaulOkoye are overdue for a Grammy award nomination as #Psquare and not as individual singers. Go and write this prophecy down, if @peterpsquare and @iamkingrudy wants to smell #Grammy award, they should come back together…”

See Post Here:

Uche Maduagwu
The actor’s post

