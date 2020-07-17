It’s Long Overdue For Psquare To Win Grammy: Maduagwu

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu, has sent a piece of advice to separated Nigerian singers and brothers Peter and Paul Okoye.

According to Maduagwu, the sure way for the brothers to win a Grammy is by reuniting as a band.

Peter and Paul Okoye went there separate ways following a drama that ensued in their family and career.

Sharing on Instagram, the actor wrote in part: “#PeterOkoye and #PaulOkoye are overdue for a Grammy award nomination as #Psquare and not as individual singers. Go and write this prophecy down, if @peterpsquare and @iamkingrudy wants to smell #Grammy award, they should come back together…”

See Post Here: