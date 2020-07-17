Investigate Arotile’s Death, Sister Urges Nigerian Air Force

Damilola, the elder sister of late Nigeria first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile has raised the alarm that there is more to the death of the deceased.

Damilola in her statement implored the Nigerian Airforce to investigate the circumstance leading to her death.

She further lamented how a car in reverse would kill her just like that.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday, she further shared that the late combat pilot only left the house after receiving a call from a perceived senior officer from the Airforce base.

She said, “We in the family are not convinced that Tolu can just die like that in a freak accident. I know that the military is well trained in the art of investigation, we want them to carry out a thorough investigation that can convince us beyond all doubts that the incident that led to her death was real.”

She said on the day of the incident, Arotile and herself were in the room where she was sleeping

“A call came into her phone which she picked but from the way they spoke, I knew the caller must be a senior officer calling her to come to Airforce base. She felt reluctant and I offered to drop her off.

“One hour later, I read online that something serious had happened to her. I couldn’t believe that somebody I just dropped off is dead,” she explained.