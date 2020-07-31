Insecurity: Nigerians Know We Have Done Our Best – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday stated that his administration has done its best in tackling the insurgency ravaging the North East region of the nation.

Speaking via a statement he issued while fielding questions from the state house correspondence after the Eid-Kabir prayer, he implored Nigerians to be conscious of happenings in the country.

He added that most of the problems of the nation were inherited when his administration came on board in 2015.

The President said, “I want Nigerians to be very conscious of their country and what we inherited when we came in 2015 was Boko Haram – North East and the militants, the South-South. Nigerians know that we have done our best.

“What is coming up in the North West and North Central is very disturbing indeed but I believe the military, the police, and other law enforcement agencies from the report I am getting, I think they could do much better.

“They could do much better, but we are keeping them on the alert all the time to do their duties.”