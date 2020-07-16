Impostor Manipulates Speed Darlington’s Disclaimer Video To Trick Fans

Speed Darlington‘s impostor seems to be blocking all avenues for the rapper to retrieve his identity on Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper put out a disclaimer video in which he claimed an unknown individual has opened an Instagram account with his name and it has been verified.

Speed Darlington claimed the hijacker stalks him on all his social media platforms, steals all his videos and photos, and uploads on the fake account.

Surprisingly, the impostor has manipulated the disclaimer video to trick their fans into believing that he or she is the real owner of the account.

Watch the video below: