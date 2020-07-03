I’m Yet To Receive One Naira From FG To Fight COVID-19: Gov Emmanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel says Akwa Ibom State Government has not received any financial support from federal government in the fight against Covid-19.

The governor said this during a routine media chat to update citizens on efforts of state government in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said important misconception that the state has received financial support from the federal government in the fight against the virus was cleared.

“As I’m talking to you, I’m yet to receive one Naira from federal government for the fight against Covid-19.

“A lot of people believe we are doing all these things because the federal government has given us so much money.

“No, not at all.

“We do this because we see our responsibility to save lives and I had said that I will be at the forefront of this fight,” Gov Udom stated.