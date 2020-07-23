I’m Too Big For Big Brother Naija – Bobrisky Tells Fans (Photo)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has shared just why she doesn’t intend to be a housemate in the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

According to Bob, she is too big for the show as she describes it as a mess.

Bob’s position is coming after a fan had asked her why she hasn’t expressed interest in the show.

Stressing more on her point, Bob pointed out that she already has the fame, money, cars and Big Brother won’t do much for her.

See Post Here: