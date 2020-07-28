‘I’m The Sole Owner Of My Ikoyi Residence’ – Toke Makinwa

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has refuted claims that her home in Ikoyi has been seized by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.

This comes after the media personality reacted to house repossession rumors via Twitter.

According to a statement put out on Monday by her publicist, Andrea Manuela Giaccaglia, Makinwa is the sole owner of her Ikoyi property so it belongs to her and it has not been confiscated by AMCON.

The statement reads;

“On behalf of Ms. Toke Makinwa, we would like to address the rumour circulating the internet that Ms. Toke Makinwa’s alleged house in Banana Island was taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Ms. Toke’s is the sole owner of her residence in Ikoyi.

Our lawyers have been contacted and legal action will be taken against the originators of this story.

Kind Regards

Toke Makinwa’s Management“

See the statement below: