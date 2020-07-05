I’ll Use Proceeds From My Lawsuit To Help Real Rape Victims – D’banj

Rape accused Nigerian singer, D’banj, has shared that he would be using money from his lawsuit against his accuser to help real rape victims.

Sharing on social media, the singer also pointed out he has always respected women and spoken against rape and their harassment.

D’banj made this known after a video of him from 2017 showed the moment he halted his performance to rescue a lady in distress.

The singer also shared that from the money, he would be doing a massive giveaway.

