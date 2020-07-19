Ike’s Ex-Girlfriend, Gigy Money Engages In Violent Fight With Her New Man (Video)

Amaka Odozi
Gigy money
Ike Onyema’s ex, Gigy Money

Tanzanian socialite, Gigy Money was recently spotted fighting with her Nigerian boyfriend on a red carpet.

Information Nigeria recalls the socialite was romantically linked to former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema, whom she called out on social media earlier in January.

A video circulating online captures the moment the socialite arrived an event with her new before they engaged in a violent fight in the presence of the public.

The cause of the fight is yet to be known.

Watch the video

 

