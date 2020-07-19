Ike’s Ex-Girlfriend, Gigy Money Engages In Violent Fight With Her New Man (Video)

Tanzanian socialite, Gigy Money was recently spotted fighting with her Nigerian boyfriend on a red carpet.

Information Nigeria recalls the socialite was romantically linked to former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema, whom she called out on social media earlier in January.

A video circulating online captures the moment the socialite arrived an event with her new before they engaged in a violent fight in the presence of the public.

The cause of the fight is yet to be known.

Watch the video