Ike Onyema Throws Exclusive Pool Party On His Birthday (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema threw a pool party to celebrate his 28th birthday.

Information Nigeria recalls the model, who turned a year older on Sunday, showed off boxes full of naira notes he received on his big day.

A new video has surfaced online which reveals the reality TV star also organized an exclusive pool party.

In the video, the model was seen having the time of his life with some of his colleagues which includes Mercy Eke, Tuoyo, Venita, Enkay, Esther, Jackye.

Popular singers, Peruzzi and Dammy Krane were also spotted at the event.

The model also shared a video on Thursday which captures the moment his friends could be heard singing a birthday song for him during dinner on the pool.