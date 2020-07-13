Igbos Must Love Themselves Before Becoming Nigeria’s President: Arthur Eze

Arthur Eze, billionaire businessman, says for Igbo to be president of Nigeria, they must first love themselves.

Eze said this while speaking with journalists in Anambra on Sunday, adding that only God can bring Igbo presidency to actualisation.

Eze described the north as “very kind”, saying that they (northerners) did not care about his ethnic background when he executed contracts there.

For his choice of president, the businessman said: “I would prefer someone who has conscience; somebody who will remember me. I don’t care where you come from.”

“For the Igbo to be President, they must love themselves. Do they love themselves? The North is very kind. If you go to northern Nigerian, you will see churches everywhere,” he said.

Read Also: 2023: Only Igbo Presidency Will Guarantee Peace In Nigeria: Ex-Minister

“There are churches in Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna, Abuja and others yet they say there is hatred. Do we (Igbo) love ourselves?

“Only God can make an Igbo man President. We shall pray to God to find an Igbo man who has character to help people.

“I went to the north, they didn’t know who I was. They gave me $12 million for the construction of Kano TV in 1980. I didn’t have one naira then. It was the same thing in Katsina, Borno and Kaduna. Then, they put me in the oil business.

“They didn’t care where I came from.”