‘Igbo Women Are Lazy’, Noble Igwe Claims

Media personality, Noble Igwe has shared his opinion about men and women from the Eastern part of Nigeria.

The 41-year-old Abia state born blogger, in a round of tweets, mentioned that Igbo women are lazy, they do not like to work and all they want to do is just sit back and enjoy their husband’s hard earned money.

According to him;

“The Igbo women are lazy, does not like to work and just want to sit back and enjoy their husband hard earned money.

They want to inherit their husband’s property and then inherit from their father’s house as well but do nothing but answer “Ori Aku”.

Noble Igwe also compared the Igbo woman to the Yoruba woman.

His tweet reads;

“See Yoruba women.

Hard working,building houses and not really trying to fight for father’s house in Ibadan.

When they want to make changes, they do but Igbo women will come and make it seem like someone is holding them down.”

Read the full tweets below: