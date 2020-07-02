‘If You Know Who Killed My Brother, Please Come Forward’ – BBNaija Star Khafi (Video)

BBNaija star, Khafi Kareem, has pleaded with anyone who can provide useful information that will lead to the arrest of the her brother’s murderer to speak up.

Information Nigeria recalls Khafi’s younger brother, Alexander was shot by unidentified gunmen some weeks ago in London.

The reality TV star also took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to upload a video clip from “BBC News” which captures the moment her grieving family could be seen speaking to a reporter about Alexander’s death.

Sharing the video clip, she wrote;

“On the 1st of January 2020 I had no idea I would be going into the 1st day of the second half of the year without my little brother. Almost a month on and the person who has broken my family still has not been found. The hardest thing was not being there for my brother when he cried out for help. I’m praying we can help him now. If you know who did this please come forward. I beg you. #HelpAlex.”

Watch the video