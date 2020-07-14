If A Man Is Rich And Spends All His Time With His Woman, He Is Likely A Fraudster – Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has opined that if a man is rich and spends all his time with his woman rather than work, he is likely a fraudster.

He made this known via a tweet he shared on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 14th July.

He said, “When you read what some women describe as a ‘good man’, you realise that they want someone who is wealthy, yet spends all his time with them. Listen, if a man is rich and spends all his time with you, rather than at work, he is likely a fraudster!”