Identity Of Pregnant Woman Who Chopped Of Her Husband’s Manhood Revealed

The pregnant woman, who chopped off her husband’s manhood, has been identified as Halima Umar.

Information Nigeria recalls a medical doctor had taken to Twitter on Wednesday to disclose how the 8-month pregnant woman used a kitchen knife to cut off her husband’s penis after a domestic dispute.

The incident was said to have occurred in Tella, a village in Gassol local government area of Taraba state.

Police in Taraba State, have also confirmed that Halima Umar has been arrested.

Recounting how the incident happened, the younger brother of the victim, Usman Umar, said his brother, Aliyu Umar, was asleep when his first wife, Halima, woke up at 2am and sliced his penis.

According to Usman, the 32-year-old housewife drugged her husband before they went to bed and this made her able to amputate his penis without resistance.

“Halima had continued to engage my brother and his new wife in fights since their marriage about three years ago,” he said.

Read Also: Pregnant Lady Allegedly Chops Off Husband’s Manhood (Photo)

The victim was rushed from Tella, to the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo for medical attention and he was referred to Federal Medical Center, Gombe.