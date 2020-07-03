Ibadan Man Seeks Divorce Over Alleged Sex Starvation

Abidemi Dada, has prayed a Customary Court in Mapo, Oyo, to dissolve his 13-year-old marriage to his wife, Opeyemi because she denies him of sex.

Dada, an engineer who lives in Oke-Bola area of Ibadan, while testifying said: “my life has not been the same since my wife began the strange behaviour of constantly denying me of sex.

”My wife also ignored our pastor’s advice. There is no peace in our marriage. She also insults me,” he said.

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, urged the relatives of the couple to counsel them.

The court president said he observed that there was still sign of love between the two and enjoined them to exercise patience.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 6 for judgement. (NAN)