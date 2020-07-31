I Will Use My Spiritual Power To Shut Down BBNaija – Nigerian Prophet (Video)

A Nigerian prophet identified as Prophet Chukwu had warned the federal government of to shut down the Big Brother Naija show.

The Big Brother Naija show is one that has raised questions over time – as many people have tagged the show as immoral.

According to the prophet, if no one shuts down the show, he would shut it down with his spiritual power.

READ ALSO – ‘Should I Go For BBNaija Show’ Speed Darlington Asks Fans (Video)

Speaking, the prophet could be heard saying: “Shutdown BBNaija show now or I will… I will shut it down with my spiritual powers…”

Watch The Video Here: