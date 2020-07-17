I Will Be Cleared Of Allegations, Reinstated – Magu Brags

The embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, on Friday said he is not against the probe into his activity as the head of the anti-graft agency while also expressing confidence that he would come out clean and be reinstated.

Speaking via a statement he released by his lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu, he said the allegation against him are ‘trumped up.’

Shittu said, “I have the instruction of Mr Magu to tell Nigerians that he is not against the ongoing probe.

” The allegations against him are trumped up. He strongly believes that his name will be cleared and he will be reinstated back to office.”