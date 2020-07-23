‘I Went Into Crime Because Neighbours Were Calling Me Thief’

Rasheed Sulaimon, a suspect apprehended by the police said that he went into crime because of his neighbours who were always calling him a thief while growing up in Ajegunle, Lagos.

21-year-old Sulaimon was arrested alongside another suspect, Johnson Frank, when the duo allegedly attacked residents of Aiyetoro, Lagos, on June 28, 2020.

According to Police, the suspect said the negative reference to him as a thief by the neighbours kept hunting him throughout his youthful days.

“He said he vowed to take his pound of flesh from the neighbours when he grows up. So he deliberately went into crime.

“He said that he robbed one of the women who called him a thief then but was caught and handed over to the police.

“He said he met 23-year-old Johnson while in police cell,” the police said.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Bala Elkana, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, said on June 28, 2020, at about 1.30am, police operatives from the Ajegunle Division, Lagos, received a distress call that some armed robbers had besieged the Ayetoro area of Ajegunle, robbing residents of their valuables.

Police spokesperson also added that the operatives swiftly mobilized to the scene and arrested Sulaimon and Johnson.

“Two cutlasses and knives were recovered from them,” the PPRO said.