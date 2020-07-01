“I Was Trying To Pass A Message” – Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo Apologizes For Posing Nude With Son (Video)

Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo has tendered an apology following backlash she received for posing nude with her son.

The actress had taken to her Instagram page on Tuesday to celebrate her son on his 7th birthday and she shared an unclad photo of both of them.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the single mum of one released a video in which she addressed the criticisms.

In three minutes fourteen seconds video, the actress said the image was an ‘artistic impression’ she intended to use to pass a message across to most especially children.

The actress advised that children to cloth their parents no matter the cost and should stand by them always.

Nonetheless, she still apologized for her actions.

“I am so sorry that if I hurt anyone with my post this morning. I also want you to know that it wasn’t made with a bad intention,” she said.

Watch the video below: