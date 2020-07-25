I Was Made To Believe Being Gay Is A Sin – LGBTQ Activist Says

A pastor cum LGBTQ activist, Yomi, has shared his story, explaining his journey to acceptance.

According to Yomi, he was made to believe that being gay is a sin as he tried to ‘pray the gay away.’

Sharing a photo of himself and his lover, Yomi pointed out that he was depressed, suicidal, and went through a lot before coming to terms with himself.

READ ALSO – Former Pastor Turns LGBTQ Activist, Says ‘You Can’t Pray Against Spirit Of Homosexuality’

Yomi also appreciated the LGBTQ community and allies of the community who has supported him in his journey.

See His Post

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDCaB4wpylW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link