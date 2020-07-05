‘I Want To Quit Journalism, I Don’t Like It Anymore’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has shared her frustration on social media over Nigerians not taking her work seriously.

According to the journalist, Nigerians are always in doubt of her work even after she has been seen on many grounds to be right in her investigation.

The journalist went further to stress that she would be taking down her Instagram and Twitter as she made this known to fans in an Instagram Live.

In the Live feed, she could be heard saying that she would be quitting journalism as she doesn’t like doing it anymore.

Watch Video Here: