‘I Used To Pay My Sister To Wash My Clothes’ – BBNaija Housemate, Dorathy (Video)

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Dorathy Bachor has confessed that she used to pay her sister to wash her clothes.

This comes after Biggie denied the reality TV star’s request to have a washing machine in the house.

While doing her laundry, the BBNaija housemate told other housemates that she sometimes decides to wash all the plates or sweep in exchange for her sister to do her laundry.

Ozo, who is Dorathy’s closest friend in the house, was caught on camera assisting her to wash her sneakers.

Watch the video below: