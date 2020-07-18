I Suspect Tolu Was Murdered And Truth Being Covered Up, Says Fani Kayode

A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode says he suspects that Tolulope Arotile, the late Nigeria’s first female combat pilot was murdered and the truth is being covered up.

News had filtered in that she was knocked down by an excited former classmate who wanted to greet her while reversing the car.

However, speaking via his official Twitter handle on Friday, the former aviation minister described such report as ‘nonsensical.’

Read Also: Tinubu Thrown Under The Bus By Buhari, It’s Over – Fani Kayode

He then called for a proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

“The death of the highly celebrated 23-year-old helicopter pilot, Tolu Arotile, is sad & tragic. She was courageous & formidable in battle, doing much harm to BH. The idea that she was killed by being knocked down on the Airforce Base by her best friends car is nonsensical.

“Who is this best friend & what is his/her name? I suspect that Tolu was murdered & the truth is bring covered up. I urge the Chief of Air Staff to investigate this matter thoroughly. So much is being read into it &it does not augur well for the reputation of the Air Force.2/3

“Justice must be done. May Tolu’s soul rest in peace and may the Lord comfort her parents and family.”

The death of the highly celebrated 23 year old helicopter pilot, Tolu Arotile, is sad & tragic. She was courageous & formidable in battle, doing much harm to BH. The idea that she was killed by being knocked down on the Airforce Base by her best friends car is nonsensical… 1/3 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 18, 2020

..Who is this best friend & what is his/her name? I suspect that Tolu was murdered & the truth is bring covered up. I urge the Chief of Air Staff to investigate this matter thoroughly. So much is being read into it &it does not augur well for the reputation of the Air Force.2/3 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 18, 2020