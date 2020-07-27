‘I Sold A Bad Product To Edo In 2016’ — Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he regrets ever supporting Godwin Obaseki to become governor of Edo state in 2016.

Oshiomhole said this on Sunday while addressing members of the ruling party in Benin, the state capital, saying he ”sold a bad product” to the state in 2016 and has come to apologise for his mistakes.

Obaseki had defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) after he was disqualified from the APC primary over a “defective” certificate — Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who reportedly enjoys Oshiomhole is the APC candidate for the Sept 19 governorship election in Edo state.

He said, “Obaseki is MoU (Memoranda of Understanding) governor, but Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is a man of God, who will ensure good governance in Edo State from November 12 this year.”

“I have made my honest mistakes. Only God is perfect. I am now 68 years old. I have come to apologise for the mistake of supporting Obaseki in 2016. I am in Edo State to repair my mistakes.

“Obaseki has abused the trust of Edo people. With our permanent voter cards, we shall punish Obaseki on September 19. Ize-Iyamu will not repeat the mistakes of Obaseki. Ize-Iyamu will take Edo State to the next level.

“Obaseki pretended for almost eight years, while he did not believe in what I was doing as the governor.

“In 2007, Ize-Iyamu stepped down for me. In 2012, he was the Director-General of my re-election campaign organisation and we won in all the 18 local government areas of Edo. I will work for the election of Ize-Iyamu.”