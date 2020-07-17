‘I Slept With 10 Men During Initiation’ – Female Cultist Confesses

A female cultist, Blessing David has narrated how she slept with 10 men before becoming a member of a cult group known as the ‘Marine Girls’.

Blessing, 19, was paraded at the headquarters of the Edo State Police Command in Benin City alongside 15 armed robbery suspects, six cultists, three kidnappers and four murder suspects.

The suspected cultist disclosed that she joined the group in 2019 and sleeping with the men was part of the initiation rites.

In her words;

“My name is Blessing David. I was initiated into the cult last year. I slept with 10 men as part of the initiation process.”

Another female cultist, Ada Emeka, 16, also revealed she slept with the same number of men for her initiation.