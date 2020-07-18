‘I Receive N500 Anytime I Kill My Victims’ – 19-Year-Old Ritualist

The Oyo State police has apprehended Sunday Sodipe, 19, in connection with the ritual killing of six persons in Akinyele Local Government Area of the State in June 2020.

On Friday, the State’s Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, paraded Sodipe, as well as 19 suspected criminals at the police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Sodipe confessed that he works for one herbalist, Adedokun Yinusa Ajani, 50, who allegedly sends to carry out the dastardly operations.

Fielding questions from journalists, the 19-year-old suspect said he killed Barakat Bello, 18, on June 1, 2020, smashed the head Mrs. Azeezat Somuyiwa with a big stone on June 5, 2020, and stole her phone, which he sold to 20-year-old, Shehu Usman.

Sodipe also revealed that he also killed Grace Oshiagwu, 21, on Saturday June 13, 2020 and he was behind the killing of a 5-year-old boy, Mujib Tirimisiyu, on June 22, 2020.

The suspected ritualist said his last operation was carried out on June 29, 2020 when he brutally attacked a woman, Adeola Azeezat, 45, and her daughter, Dolapo, 23, with hand shovel.

The young man explained that anytime he wanted to go for the operation, the herbalist would instruct him to kneel down in front of him and he (Ajani) would make some incantations and then put something on his tongue three times.

Sodipe said whenever he located his victims, he would hit them with a shovel and when they laid in a pool of their blood, he would make some incantations and move around the body three times and then back it for about five minutes with his eyes closed before leaving the scene.

The suspect added that after the operation, he would return to the herbalist, who would make some incantations again, buy food for him and give him N500.

When asked for the reasons for the killings, the young man said he didn’t know as it was the herbalist who was just sending him on such errands.