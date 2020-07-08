I Pray To Have A Child Like Hushpuppi – Comedienne Ada Jesus

Popular Facebook comedienne, Ada Jesus, has shared that she would love to have a child that is like Hushpuppi.

Sharing on Facebook, Ada pointed out that Hushpuppi is a wise man and she wish to have a husband like him in her next life.

Sharing a photo of the arrested fraudster, Ada shared this with her Facebook audience.

Sharing on Facebook, she wrote: “I pray to have a son like u, and in my next life u will my husband. Wisdom man, may God be with u brother. Nobody holy pass.”

See Her Post Here: