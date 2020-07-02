I Never Saw My Mother’s Nakedness – Actress Anita Joseph

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has shared a piece of advice to her fans and followers concerning the drama that involved Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo of herself as she narrated that she has never seen her mother’s nakedness.

Anita also stressed that once a child is above two years, he should be exposed to such images.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote: “I never saw my Mothers Nakedness God forbid

Some mothers Justifying this rubbish I weep for the Damage you’re causing your child…

Once a child is more than 2years he or she shouldn’t see you naked!! How do you bath naked with a child of 8,7,3,4,5,6, old anyway haaaaaa…”

