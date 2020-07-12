I Married Regina Daniels, My Other Wives As Virgins – Ned Nwoko

Former House of Representatives member, Ned Nwoko has disclosed that he married actress, Regina Daniels and his five other wives as a virgin.

He made this known during a recent interview where he went on to speak about falling for Regina the first day he met her.

His words, “Why not Regina? When I met her, I didn’t even know who she was because I don’t watch movies, whether British, Nigerian or American. Also, I am not a social media person. Up until that time, I didn’t have Facebook or Instagram accounts. So, I didn’t know about Regina until she came to my house with her family on a tour. My house in the village (Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State) is a tourist attraction of sorts.”

“I liked her when I saw her, especially when I found out that she was from that place. I had always wanted to have somebody (a wife) from my side. We were introduced to each other and one thing led to another. That was when I found out she is a very decent girl. I have always said that I wouldn’t marry anybody who isn’t a virgin and that is very important to me. When I found out that she was a virgin, it reinforced my decision to marry her. I married all my wives as virgins.”

Regina Daniels on her part explained what it felt like being married to the 59-year-old ;

“I feel free. I can do whatever I want, dress how I like, live my life the way I want to. My husband is always pushing me to be a better person. He wants me to be more exposed and see the world in a different way. As a matter of fact, there are many things I enjoy about the marriage that I cannot explain.”