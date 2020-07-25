I Left APC Because Of Their Lawlessness: Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor, has revealed why dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Mr Obaseki said he left the party because of the lawlessness of party leaders.

The governor, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election said this on Saturday in Benin City, the state capital during the flag off of his campaign.

He said he would not return to the lawless ways of the APC, no matter the provocation.

Speaking to a cheering crowd, the governor said, “We left them because of their lawlessness. We will not, no matter how provoked, resort to the same lawlessness. I want to thank you and assure you that God has given us the victory”.

The governor further promised to transform the state, stressing that the transformation would lead to the transformation of the country.

According to Obaseki, the PDP considered him worthy of the governorship ticket as a reward for his record of performance in the past four years.

He said, “This mandate that has been given to us is simple. What you (PDP) are saying as a party is, we like what you have done in the last four years, please go back and continue and improve on what you have done.

“In the last four years, we put our people first. Nothing else matters more than our people even though that put us in trouble. But we didn’t care because the voice of our people is the voice of God.

“Because we were working for our people, God Almighty has supported us. That is why we are here today because what has happened to us in the politics of this country can best be described as miraculous.

“We stood up, courageous, believing in God and believing in our people, believing in ourselves. We fought and God searched our hearts and saw that all we were doing was for Him and the people of Edo, so He stood by us.”

He also said that he would unveil his reelection programme – Make Edo Great Again (MEGA) in the coming days.