‘I Felt Bad For Wathoni After Kissing Erica’ – Kiddwaya (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has said that he felt bad for Wathoni after kissing his love interest, Erica in her presence.

The billionaire son made this known during a conversation with Nengi, Trickytee and Ozo on Monday.

It all started during a truth or dare game.

Tricky Tee had dared Kiddwaya to pick and kiss the “one girl he likes and would love to date in the house.”

The fitness model walked up to his love interest, Erica and they both shared a passionate kiss for 30 seconds.

After the game, Kiddwaya admitted that he really let down Wathoni because he also likes her and she is a go-getter.

The BBNaija housemate, however, failed to defend his feelings for Erica, to the dismay of viewers.

Read Also: BBNaija: Kiddwaya Kisses Erica Passionately (Videos)

Watch the video below: